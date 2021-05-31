ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in an overnight head-on crash in Anderson County.
According to troopers, at approximately 2:15 a.m., a car was heading south in northbound lane on US 29 and hit a SUV head on.
Troopers said the driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene. The driver and passenger in the SUV were both not injured.
The coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Derrick Denzel Mack Mohrmann. Mohrmann was unrestrained in the vehicle. The fire department utilized the “Jaws of Life” to remove the victim from the vehicle.
