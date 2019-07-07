FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - Seven travelers have died after a collision involving five vehicles Saturday afternoon in northeast Georgia.
Georgia State Patrol tells FOX Carolina the collision unfolded around 1:45 p.m. near mile marker 160 in Franklin County.
According to troopers, a Ford Excursion SUV was traveling north on I-85 when it crossed through the median for unknown reasons into the southbound lanes.
The Excursion struck a Chevrolet van that was traveling south in the left lane, causing that van to strike a Ford E350 van traveling south in the right lane.
GSP says two other vehicles were involved, but only dealt with minor damage from the first two impacts.
Troopers say all four occupants in the Chevrolet van were killed on the scene.
The Ford Excursion was carrying six total passengers, and GSP confirmed three of them were killed.
The Franklin County Coroner has identified all of the 7 people who were killed in a Saturday afternoon along Interstate 85.
Three people inside the Ford Excursion were killed:
33-year-old Chris Years, 34-year-old Ashley Years, and 3-year-old Luna Years, all from Paulding County, Georgia.
Three other children in the SUV were taken to Greenville Memorial Pediatric Trauma Center in Greenville. Their conditions are not known at this time.
All four people inside the Chevrolet van were killed in the crash:
53-year-old Alejandro Agis Perez, 39-year-old Noe Gutierrez Cerna, 25-year-old Oswaldo F. Hi Navarrete, 36-year-old Eugenio Santoyo Serna, all from Hall County, Georgia.
