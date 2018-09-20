SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people from North Carolina have died after the car they were riding in flipped over on I-85 Thursday afternoon.

SCHP says the collision happened in the southbound lanes of the Interstate just 4 miles north of Spartanburg when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road.

The car overturned, and both driver and passenger died on scene.

We're told the driver, a 70-year-old was wearing a seat belt, but the 68-year-old passenger was not.

Both are from Shelby, N.C.

The coroner later identified the couple as Ted Martin Daves and Rose Ann Daves.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.