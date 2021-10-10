GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that one person was found dead in the parking lot of Club Twist early Sunday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was found in a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Allen Rodgers Jr., 33.
The coroner says that Rodgers was pronounced dead on scene.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday, according to the coroner.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information about the incident.
