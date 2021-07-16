GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville police confirmed that one person was found dead and three others were injured after officers responded to reports of gunshots near Conestee Park on Friday.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 24-year-old Devante Markis Jennings or Ridgeway.
The coroner confirmed that Jennings' cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head that his manner of death was a homicide. He was pronounced dead on scene, the coroner confirmed
According to the release from the coroner's office, an the incident stemmed form an altercation that led to shots being fired near Conestee Park.
Police say they located the victim when they responded to the area just after 10:00 p.m.
Witnesses on scene told officers that the three other victims were taken to the hospital where they were discovered by police. Their condition is currently unknown, GPD says.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it also responded to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation, according to the coroner.
MORE NEWS: Biz Markie, known for classic rap song 'Just a Friend,' dies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.