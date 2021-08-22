SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man died after being shot near James H. Young St. on Saturday evening.
Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department say that the victim broke into a residence along James H. Young St. and was shot by the resident in his neck.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 29-year-old Damion Quintel Henderson of Spartanburg.
According to a report from police, witnesses say that Henderson kicked in the door and brandished a gun when he entered the residence.
The coroner says that Henderson died at the hospital.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday, according to a release.
Police confirm that no charges have been filed as of this writing. SPD says the investigation is ongoing along with the Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office as well as the coroner's office.
