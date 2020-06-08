GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner has identified a woman they say died following a crash Saturday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened along Scuffletown Road. According to troopers, a driver in a 2007 Buick sedan was traveling north on the road when the car went off the right side around 4:48 p.m., near Gresham Road. As a result, the vehicle overturned.
Troopers say the drive was wearing a seat belt and was not entrapped, and was taken to Greenville Hospital for treatment. However, SCHP reports the driver passed away on Sunday, June 7.
The coroner identified the victim as 85-year-old Mamie Porter of Colonial Lane in Simpsonville.
The accident is under investigation by highway patrol.
