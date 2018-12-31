Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department are investigating the death of a pedestrian after her SUV rolled over her in front of her two daughters early Monday morning.
According to police, the victim, identified as 29-year-old Lesia Bonek Johnson, was attempting to push her stalled SUV out of the road on East Pearl Street and Dewey Avenue when her daughters say the vehicle rolled over her, pinning her beneath it and dragging her until the SUV came to a stop, resting on top of her.
According to police, the victim's daughters used a phone to call a friend of the family, who then went on to call police.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they could see Johnson pinned beneath the front portion of the SUV. According to the responding officer, the fire department worked to remove the vehicle while EMS attempted to aide Johnson.
The officer immediately escorted the two children away from the scene and requested a victim's advocate.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's office and Spartanburg Police are investigating.
