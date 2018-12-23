GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a shooting suspect died Sunday evening after wrecking their car on Sulphur Springs Drive.
According to GCSO: the two victims were walking when the driver of a burgundy Hyundai pulled up behind them some time after 5 p.m. The driver then got out and shot several times at the two victims, striking one of them at least once.
The suspect then sped off, but wrecked into a parked car. The Greenville County coroner identified the man as 42-year-old Jamie Teasley of Greenville.
The coroner said Teasley was shot in the chest, which led him to crash his car. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, but later passed away.
At the moment, it is unclear who exactly shot Teasley.
The victim who was struck was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. The other victim ran away from the scene and deputies are now trying to find him.
GCSO continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.