ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A suspect was shot and killed after a pursuit on Interstate 85 in Anderson Tuesday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as 40-year-old Jonathan Zachery Combs.
Deputies initially tried to pull over the suspect on Lee Street around 1:50 p.m., according to the Office. Sheriff Chad McBride said deputies believed that the car was stolen and were trying to contact the driver.
The suspect didn’t stop, and a pursuit began that took them on Highway 8 at I-85 exit 32. McBride said that deputies and one Anderson Police Officer were involved in the pursuit. When they tried to approach the vehicle and take the suspect into custody, the suspect pulled out a gun and deputies were forced to shoot, said McBride. During the confrontation, at least one deputy shot at the suspect, hitting them at least one time, according to deputies.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was asked to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure. SLED confirmed that agents were investigating the incident. They said agents conduct investigations when they are requested by the agency involved. Agents will gather information through their investigation and summarize it in a case file report to submit to prosecutors.
The investigation is ongoing, according to SLED. This incident is the 31st officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year.
Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.
We will update you as we get more information.
