NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a suspect was shot and killed after a carjacking led to a pursuit with a Newberry County Sheriff's Office deputy.
The Sheriff's Office was responding to a call for a carjacking when a deputy found the car and attempted a traffic stop, according to SLED officials. A chase began on Interstate 26 eastbound. Deputies said during the chase, the suspect intentionally hit another deputy's vehicle, driving him into the guardrail.
The department said the chase eventually ended in Lexington County, where a confrontation began. During the confrontation is when the suspect was shot and killed by deputies.
The Lexington County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as Phillip John Walden, 40, of Taylors. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
None of the deputies were injured.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to the department.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
