Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County dispatch confirmed a victim of a gunshot wound in Taylors, on Sunday.
The call came in at 3:35 p.m. Deputies and EMS are responding to the scene along Brook Glenn Road, reportedly at Creekside apartments.
Once Greenville County deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male's body in the apartment. He was deceased, deputies report.
Later in the evening, the Greenville County coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Kevin Lemanuel King. King's death has been formally ruled as a homicide by the coroner, who notes he was likely shot at his home by one or more individuals. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, February 11.
There is no suspect information at this time, as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. Deputies ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
