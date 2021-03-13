SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner's Office has identified a man involved in a deadly crash from early Saturday morning.
According to the coroner, at 2:27 a.m., 19-year-old Tanner Scott Silvers was involved in a crash on West Oak Highway, directly in front of Pioneer Water.
The coroner said Silvers was taken to the hospital but later died while in the car of EMS at 3:10 a.m.
We we are working to learn the details of the crash.
