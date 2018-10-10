FAIR PLAY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a teen has died following a shooting that injured two others Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said the incident occurred on Micki Drive in Fair Play.
On Thursday the coroner identified the deceased as 19-year-old Logan Woolbright.
Woolbright died at the scene.
Deputies said two others were also hurt in the shooting. One person showed up at the Oconee County hospital and one went to An-Med. Both had non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been named in the case but deputies said all parties have been identified.
