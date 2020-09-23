Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say Belton Highway has reopened following a fatal crash involving a teen early Wednesday morning.
According to highway patrol, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. on Belton Highway near North Major Road, about three and a half miles west of Belton in Anderson County.
Troopers say the victim was traveling west on Belton Highway when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. The coroner's office says the victim had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel.
We're told the victim was driving a work vehicle when the accident occurred and wasn't wearing a seat belt. The coroner's office reported he died on scene.
Anderson County Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as 18-year-old, Robert Henry Randolph Worley, from Anderson South Carolina.
More news: N.C. State Senator says he'll introduce bill to defund cities that defund the police
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.