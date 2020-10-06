GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office has identified a teen who died after falling off the Laurel Fork Falls in Pickens County.
Monday night, Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director Denise Kwiatek reported that crews were responding to a reported incident of a victim falling over the falls after receiving a call at approximately 7:19pm.
We're told rescue crews from multiple agencies responded to the scene.
Laurel Fork Falls is located in the northern part of Pickens County near the North Carolina state line.
Tuesday morning, Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as 14-year-old Isaiah Oertel from North Port, Florida.
The coroner's office says the accident is being investigated by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and SLED.
