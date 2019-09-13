PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County coroner says a teen died after drowning on Lake Keowee FRiday evening.
Pickens County Emergency Management said the drowning happened around 7 p.m. near Highway 11 and Crowe Creek Road, near Keowee Toxaway State Park. PCEM says Vineyard FD used their boat and dive team were in the water for recovery.
PCEM says bystanders pointed to where they lost saw the male in the water, about 20 feet away from the shore. They were able to recover the body around 7:43 p.m. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, but died there.
PCEM notes the area was not easily accessible by land.
The coroner identified the teen Saturday evening as 15-year-old Sahiyd Thomas.
Shady Grove FD, Pickens County EMS, Pickens County deputies, and Pickens County Rescue also responded.
