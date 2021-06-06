GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says that a 17 year old male died after succumbing to at least two gunshot wounds on Saturday night.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 17-year-old Ke'Shawn Admad Bland of Greenwood.
The coroner determined Bland's manner of death to be a homicide.
The investigation into this is incident is ongoing by the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the coroner.
