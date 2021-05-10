ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol says that a driver died on Monday after losing control of a vehicle on Pickens Drive in Anderson.
Master Trooper Gary Miller says the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road where the vehicle overturned and struck a utility pole. Miller adds that the vehicle was a 2003 Honda Civic Sedan, and the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The victim was identified by the Anderson County Coroner's Office as 17-year-old Zachary James Long of Pendleton. The coroner says that Long was pronounced dead on scene due to multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
The coroner's office says that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
