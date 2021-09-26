LEXINGTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Lexington County Coroner's Office has release the name of the person found dead at a house in Cayce on Sunday.
According to the coroner, 30-year-old Heather Renee Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene just after 1 p.m.
The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, September 30 to determine the cause of death.
