SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's office announced on Sunday that the pedestrian killed on Friday night was identified.
Coroner Clevenger says that the man was identified as Orbelio Gomez Martinez, a 34 year old from Mouth Pleasant Rd in Spartanburg.
Coroner Clevenger says that two acquaintances of the man came forward to identify the victim. One of the acquaintances says they saw the news coverage put forward on behalf of the victim.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11:07 p.m. on Friday, Gomez Martinez was attempting to cross US Highway 221 near Mount Pleasant Road when he was hit by a pickup truck.
