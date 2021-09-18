SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died following a car crash that happened in June, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, 70-year-old Robert Lee Dobbins was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m. at Smith Phayer Hospice House on Friday, Sept. 17.
The coroner says Dobbins was in a car crash at the intersection of US74 and NC 120 in Ellenboro, NC on June 18.
