WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identifies the victim after a body was found along Irby Road in Woodruff.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim on Saturday afternoon.
Clevenger identified the victim as 22-year-old Ayla Rhiannon Franklin.
Clevenger says that Franklin was discovered outside her residence in the yard. He adds that the cause of death is not readily evident.
The autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to Clevenger.
The Woodruff Police Department announced earlier that they are also investigating the scene..
Officers say that they responded to the scene at around 2:05 p.m. to assist EMS with an unconscious female.
After arriving, officers found a 22-year-old female lying face down in the front yard unresponsive, according to officers.
Officers say that it was determined that the female was deceased and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office also confirmed that it was requested to respond along Irby St.
The cause of death is undetermined, according to officers.
The situation is under investigation by the Woodruff Police Department, according to officers.
