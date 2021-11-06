CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash in Cherokee County on Asbury Road involving one vehicle, according to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, the crash happened when an SUV hit a tree on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
The coroner says 53-year-old James Vanness Muller was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the coroner, Muller got in his truck and drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree head-on. There were no other passengers in the SUV.
