UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Union County Coroner's Office identified the victim killed during a collision along Jonesville-Lockhart Highway on Saturday.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Donnie Mitchell from Union. They add that Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled at Newberry Pathology Group, according to officials.
Earlier, South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on the fatal collision.
Master Trooper J.G. Miller says that the driver was traveling north on Jonesville-Lockhart Highway when they traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred at around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to Miller.
Miller says that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The Union County Coroner's Office also confirmed that they responded to the scene.
