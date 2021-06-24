CLEVELAND, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identifies the victim of a fatal collision on Tilley Road in Cleveland, SC that occurred on Thursday
Greenville County Coroner Park Evans identified the victim as 63-year-od David Lee Crawford from Pickens, SC.
Coroner Park Evans said in a press release, "David Lee Crawford, a 63 year-old male, was the unrestrained driver traveling on Tilley Road in Cleveland, SC yesterday at approximately 15:40. His vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree."
Coroner Park Evans said that neighbors heard the collision and called 911. He adds that Crawford was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m. on June 24, 2021.
"Mr. Crawford died from blunt force trauma to head and chest as the result of the collision," said Coroner Evans
Corporal Joel Hovis with South Carolina Highway Patrol said that the wreck happened at around 3:41 p.m.
The driver went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole and a tree, according to Hovis.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will update this story as more details are released.
