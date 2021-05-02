GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, announced on Sunday that a Blacksburg women was killed during a motorcycle crash.
Fowler identified the victim as Tina Carol Easler, a 52-year-old women from Blacksburg. He added that Easler suffered head injuries during the crash, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday to assist with the coroner's investigation.
Fowler said in a press release, "Easler was passenger on a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven north on Old Georgia Highway in Gaffney by Roger Lee McQueen, 51, also of Blacksburg. The motorcycle collided with a 2012 Nissan headed south that failed to yield right of way while attempting a left turn onto Corry Street. Both Easler and McQueen were ejected on impact. Easler was transported from the scene by ambulance to Cherokee Medical Center where she was pronounced dead on arrival. McQueen was airlifted by helicopter f to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment,”
We will update this story as more details are released.
