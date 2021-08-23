GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identifies the victim of a fatal shooting along North Avenue in Greer.
Greenville County Coroner Park Evan identified the victim as 46-year-old Christopher Wayne Banks.
Evans said in a statement, "an altercation occurred this afternoon just before 2:00 PM at 203 North Avenue in Greer. Forty-six year old Christopher Wayne Banks was shot. Mr. Banks was pronunced dead at the scene."
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, August 24, according to Evans.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed earlier that it was called to respond to a fatality in the area as well.
Police said that one person has been detained and there's no risk to the public at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by the Greer Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
MORE NEWS: Haywood Co. officials launch new website for those in need after flooding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.