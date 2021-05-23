MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that two people died on scene after an incident involving multiple vehicles along I-385 northbound near Old Stage Rd. in Mauldin.
The coroner says that one other victim is in critical condition and several others involved were injured as well. Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis confirmed that firearms, shell casings and projectiles were found at the scene of the incident.
The coroner's office identified the two victims on Sunday afternoon as well as more details about what occurred during the incident, according to a release.
The coroner identified one victim as 29-year-old Rashon Javarous Irby of Laurens. The second victim was identified by the coroner as Rashon's brother, 31-year-old Andrekus Davarous Irby, also of Laurens. The two were traveling northbound on I-385 towards Old Stage Rd. when an altercation occurred between the car the brothers traveling in and another car headed in the same direction, the coroner says.
As a result of the altercation, shots were fired and a collision occurred between the two vehicles in the altercation as well as a third additional vehicle.
The incident occurred at around 2:16am and both victims were pronounced dead on scene at 2:48am, according to a release from the coroner.
One car was overturned during the incident, deputy coroner Ellis confirmed.
Mauldin Police say that the area along I-385 will remain closed for several hours.
FOX Carolina crews on scene observed multiple agencies responding to the scene at around 4:00am. Our crews say that Mauldin Police, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, fire crews and multiple forensics vehicles are responding to the scene.
The coroner's office says that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and that autopsies of the victims are scheduled for Monday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
