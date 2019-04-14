UNION, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two drivers in a Saturday evening collision are dead, while a juvenile passenger had to taken to a hospital via helicopter.
SCHP originally reported the collision around 5:31 p.m. on Lockhart Highway, near the SC-49 Loop.
According to troopers, the driver and passenger in a 2008 Honda sedan were traveling north on the highway, while the driver of a 2018 Toyota van was driving south. At some point, SCHP says the driver of the van crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding into the Honda.
SCHP reports the driver of the Honda was not wearing a seat belt and the juvenile passenger was not properly restrained. The driver was not ejected, but was entrapped in the vehicle. Meanwhile, the juvenile passenger was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital via helicopter for treatment.
Troopers also tell us the driver of the van was wearing a seat belt, but was entrapped in the van.
Sunday afternoon, the Union County Coroner identified both drivers: Natalie Annette Williford, 22 of Rice Avenue Extension and Brandon Keith Rogers, 38, of Browns Creek Church Road.
The condition of the juvenile passenger remains unknown.
MORE NEWS
Troopers: 1-year-old left in car dies after it burst into flames during chase on I-85; driver arrested after fleeing on foot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.