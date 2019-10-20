GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a two-car collision that unfolded Saturday evening near the Furman Univerity Golf Club - leaving three dead.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision on White Horse Road occurred around 6:20 p.m., near the intersection with Duncan Chapel Road.
Troopers say a 2003 Toyota was traveling south on US-25 when it crossed the center line, and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The two adults and two juveniles in the truck were all wearing their seat belts, but were injured and transported to Greenville Hospital.
Unfortunately, the driver and two passengers in the Toyota passed away as a result of the collision. Troopers say the driver and one passenger died on scene, another was pronounced at the hospital.
Early Sunday morning, the coroner identified one of the deceased as 30-year-old Hector Ruiz De La Cruz, of Oak Street in Greenville. Later in the evening, 21-year-old Jorge Alfredo Gomez De La Cruz was identified as the second person who died.
The name of the third person who passed away is still pending notification of family.
SCHP and the Coroner's Office are still investigating the collision. Stay with us as we get updates.
