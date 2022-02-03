NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office identified the two people that were found dead inside a home this morning.
According to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:26 a.m. deputies were conducting a welfare check on Cape Cod Court. When they arrived, deputies attempted to make contact through various methods that were all unsuccessful, said deputies. Eventually, they forced their way into the home where two deceased people were found.
Deputies say both of the deceased had gunshot wounds and a a gun was recovered.
The coroner identified them as 60-year-old Teresa Ellis and 63-year-old Vincent Ellis. The coroner said the cause of death for both was a gunshot wound to the head.
The coroner and the Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate this case.
