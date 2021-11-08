GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on the crash that killed two victims along White Horse Road on Monday night.
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the crash happened at around 7:48 p.m. Monday. A driver in a sedan was heading north on White Horse Road when they crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV.
The driver of the sedan, Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov, 35, of Greenville. He was pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner's office.
We're told three occupants in the SUV were transported to the hospital with injuries.
7-year-old Aaliyah King, who was a back seat passenger in the SUV, was transported to the hospital but sadly passed away upon arrival, according to the coroner's office.
Deputies said they were attempting to stop the driver of the sedan when they collided with the SUV. According to deputies, they suspected that the suspect was driving under the influence of something.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
