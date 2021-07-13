GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are dead after an early morning crash Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Coroner Kent Dill confirmed that the crash occurred on Rutherford Road near Paris View Drive.
Greenville police say that the incident happened at around 2:30 Tuesday morning. There were seven people in the vehicle in total, with five people being hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
GPD says that the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and struck a pole, and then a tree.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 40-year old Kimberly Denise Watson of Piedmont and 31-year-old Richard Brandon Hollman of Greenville.
According to the coroner, the Watson and Hollman were travelling in an SUV with the other five victims toward Poinsett Hwy. when the vehicle ran off the left shoulder of the road, crossed back and ran off the right shoulder of the rode before overturning.
Both Watson and Hollman were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the coroner.
The other five victims were treated at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, the coroner confirms.
As of 6 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting 112 residents without power in this area. The estimated time for restoration is 5 p.m.
Greenville police say that the Rutherford area between Marie St. and Paris View Dr. will be closed until at least 5:00 Tuesday afternoon.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD seeks information on drive-by shooting that left one person dead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.