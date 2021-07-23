SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that two people died and two others were injured after they were shot along Palisade St. on Friday night.
Police confirm that they were called to the scene just after 9:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a drive by shooting.
When they arrived to the scene, officered discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a report from SPD.
The deceased victims were identified by the coroner as 28-year-old Travoiris Antoine Gentry of Anderson and 24-year-old Jaquante Donell Burris of Spartanburg.
Police say, according to witnesses, a large SUV drove by and fired multiple rounds hitting the victims. Witnesses told officers that the vehicle had a fastback style trunk with four doors, according to the report.
One witness claimed that one person was driving and another person was firing shots from the back seat, according to SPD.
Forensic autopsies are scheduled for both victims on Saturday, according to the coroner.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
