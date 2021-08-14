SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identifies the victim that died following a deadly crash along Highway 14.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that his office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Saturday.
Clevenger identified the victim as 67-year-old Laurent Paul Dietz, “Larry.” Clevenger says that Dietz was pronounced dead at 12:26 p.m. today from injuries sustained during the crash.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Honda was traveling west on Hwy 14, while a 2012 Kia was stopped on North Blackstock Rd. attempting to cross over Hwy. 14. Troopers say the Honda hit the Kia on the passenger side.
The crash happened at around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to troopers.
Troopers say the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital where they later died.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
