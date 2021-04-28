ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office announced on Thursday that they identified the victim of a fatal single vehicle accident.
Coroner Greg Shore say that his office is investigating the collision that resulted in the person's death.
Officials say that the victim was identified as Hunter Madden, a 21-year-old from Fountain Inn, SC. They add that he died during surgery at Prisma Health Care at 7:31 PM due to multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
According to officials, Medshore EMS, Pelzer EMS, Anderson County Fire Department, Lifeflight Air Medical Services and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash. They add that the victim was transported to Prisma Health by Helicopter.
Officials say that the investigation indicates that the victim struck several trees resulting in the victim being trapped in the car. According to officials, the victim was unrestrained and required extrication by Rescue personnel. Officials believe that speed appears to be a significant factor in the crash.
According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda was traveling east on McAlister Road. The driver ran off the right-side of the road. The driver then overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road hitting an embankment, tree and utility pole.
Troopers say the driver was taken to Prisma Greenville where he passed away.
(1) comment
