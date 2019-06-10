GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Coroner confirmed one person has died after an accident on US-25 near Portsmouth Drive.
The victim, who died on scene, was identified by the coroner as Abby Belle Allen, 18.
Two other subjects were in the vehicle and were transported to the Greenville Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries, officials say.
According to troopers, the crash occurred around 6:35 p.m.
The Berea Fire Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Greenville County Sheriff's Office, and Greenville County Coroner's Office were all on scene.
Duke Energy is reporting that over 3,000 people are without power as a result of the accident - saying a vehicle damaged their equipment.
The estimated time of restoration for the areas is around 9:15 p.m.
