Laurens County, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the victim from a crash that occurred along Highway 92 on February 14, 2022.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 77-year-old James Clarence Ashley from Simpsonville. They added that Ashley died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.
Troopers said the crash happened at around 4:50 p.m. According to troopers, they were traveling east on SC 29 when they went off the left side of the road. The car then hit a ditch and fence before overturning.
