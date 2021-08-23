SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office identifies the victim killed following a crash along Foster Mill Circle in Spartanburg.
Coroner’s Assistant Chief Investigator Jonathan Lawson announced that the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office joined the investigation into the crash.
Lawson identified the victim as 63-year-old Lou Ann Whiddon from Roebuck, SC.
Master Trooper Brandon Bolt from South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred at around 5:08 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Bolt, a pickup truck and a motorcycle hit each other head-on along Foster Mill Circle.
The passenger on the motorcycle was ejected from the vehicle and transported by EMS to a nearby hospital. However, the passenger sadly succumbed to their injuries on Monday, according to Bolt.
We are working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
More news: NCHP confirms child dies in fatal hit-and-run in Henderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.