ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim killed during a shooting on Monday afternoon.
Senior Investigator-Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as 31-year-old Jacob Briar Black. Black was pronounced dead at the scene, according to McCown. His death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, according to McCown.
Deputies said two people were charged on Monday night following a fatal shooting that killed one victim this afternoon.
Deputies said they plan to release more information on the suspects once they've been formally charged.
Deputies responded along Griffin Road in Belton this afternoon for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they said they found a man who'd been shot at least once. The man sadly died from these injuries, according to deputies.
More news: Police: Body of missing Asheville teen found; treated as homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.