GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified a driver that was killed Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on I-85 near the exit for White Horse Road.
The coroner's office said the wreck was on the northbound side of the interstate and occurred just past the ramp for Exit 44.
According to the troopers, the crash happened around 6:47 a.m.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle crashed into a Honda Civic as both vehicles were headed north.
The collision caused the Civic to crash into the median barrier wall.
Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans said 51-year-old Larry Lavince Workman was the unrestrained driver of 1999 Honda Civic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers do not yet know the make and model of the other vehicle involved and ask anyone with information to call 864-241-1000.
This incident remains under investigation by Greenville County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.
