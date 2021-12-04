ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died after a crash on Highway 81 South and Travis Road, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were traveling south on Highway 81. Troopers say a pedal cyclist was traveling west attempting to cross Highway 81 when a sedan hit the cyclist. The cyclist was hit again by a minivan, says troopers.
Troopers say the cyclist passed away at the hospital.
The coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Matthew James Bagwell.
MORE NEWS: Family shares meal with community, raise awareness to stop shooting deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.