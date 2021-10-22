SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person has died after a crash at the intersection of East Main Street and Montview Dr., according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, 31-year-old Randall Keith Lowery was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m. at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
