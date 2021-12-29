SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Hwy. 101 and Greenpond Road, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
We're told a moped and a tractor trailer were both heading south on Highway 101 near Greenpond Road when the tractor trailer ran into the back of the moped at 6:37 a.m.
Troopers said the moped driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the moped. They later passed away at the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The coroner identified the victim as 33-year-old Brenden Chaz Hawkins . Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:44 a.m., says the coroner.
