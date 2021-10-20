GREER, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says one person has died after being hospitalized following a car crash on Highway 29 in Greer.
According to the coroner, they responded to Spartanburg Medical Center and identified the victim as 73-year-old Myron Belcher.
The coroner says Belcher was pronounced dead oat 3:05 p.m.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story when we learn more.
