ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person is dead after a crash, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Palmetto Road.
According to troopers, 68-year-old Virginia Louise Ross Tollison was traveling east on Palmetto Road then traveled off the right-side of the roadway, overturned and hit a tree.
The coroner says Tollison passed away at 12:05 p.m.
