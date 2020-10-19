MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says it has identified the victim of a deadly collision that took place in Moore, South Carolina earlier on Monday.
The victim was 58-year-old James Darrell Yarborough, according to a release from the coroner's office.
Spartanburg County Coroner Charles "Rusty" Clevenger confirms that Yarborough's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene at 08:50 Monday morning.
