PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 133, according to the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
The Coroner's Office says the crash happened in Six Mile on Wednesday. The coroner says 27-year-old Zane Kevin Marcus was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
