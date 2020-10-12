SPARTANBURG,SC (FOX Carolina)-Spartanburg County Coroner Charles "Rusty" Clevenger says that his office has identified the victim of a deadly wreck that took place in Spartanburg on Monday afternoon.
According to Clevenger, the victim was 25-year-old Spartanburg resident Nicholas Earl Weathers. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck at 4:47 pm.
Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the wreck took place off Cannons Campground Rd. and Police Club Rd. The wreck was first reported to the SCHP at approximately 4:17 Monday afternoon.
The specific details of the crash have not been released.
Clevenger says that the Coroner's office will continue to investigate with a forensic exam tomorrow.
